Seahawks training camp registration starts Thursday at 10AM

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks will open 11 training camp practices to fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center beginning July 30.

Fans who want to attend training camp can register for a spot at seahawks.com beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

Registration will be first come, first-served, and anybody younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans will be charged $9 per person for transportation. Parking will be off-site, and a shuttle will be provided.

Practice times, bus schedules and maps will be available at Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp at the time of registration.

Last year, all practices sold out with more than 34,000 fans registering for training camp.

The team announced Monday morning that their first training camp practice will be held July 30, and said they’ll have 11 practices open to the public through Aug. 16.