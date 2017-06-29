Police stop overloaded van carrying unbelievable amount of stuff on top

Police stopped a driver who had items piled high — really high — on top of a mini van driving down the interstate.

New Hampshire State Police shared photos of the Honda Odyssey on Facebook, along with this message:

“Driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby. These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident. Please keep our roadways safe!”

Witnesses started calling police as they saw the van driving down I-93 in Londonberry, N.H., according to NECN.

“A picture says a thousand words,” T.J. Boucher,told the station. “What moron goes down the street thinking that’s acceptable?”

Some of the items strapped to the vehicle included: a dresser, a bicycle, a rake, a shovel, a 32-inch TV, a ladder, a shopping cart, and a lot more.