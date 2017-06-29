× Arlington girl found safe after police investigate possible kidnapping

ARLINGTON, Wash. – Shortly after police said they were investigating the possible kidnapping of an Arlington girl Thursday afternoon, they said the girl was found safe.

There was no immediate word on what happened.

The only description provided was that girl is between the ages of 10 and 13.

Police said they were looking for a white, four-door Honda with a blue hood.

The girl disappeared from the 16700 block of 41st Ave. NE.

APD responding to poss. kidnapping of juv. female (10-13 yo) from the 16700 blk of 41st Dr NE. LE searching 4 white Honda 4dr w/ blue hood. — City of Arlington WA (@ArlingtonWA) June 29, 2017

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.