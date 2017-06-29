× Biggest education reform in state history will rely heavily on property taxes

SEATTLE – The state’s tentative budget pumps billions more into education relying heavily on property taxes to foot the bill.

Lawmakers say the budget deal is $43.5 billion and $7.3 billion is for education which will be phased in over 4 years starting this fall.

Eight key negotiators who worked on the budget and the education portion of the piece believe the deal will comply with the McCleary decision. The 2012 decision by a state supreme court said the state was failing to fully fund public education. The court gave the state until 2018 to comply.

“It heals a wound that’s been festering for 30 years and it closes the gap of the haves and the have nots,” Senator Ann Rivers said.

If the budget gets the 75 votes needed and the governor’s signature on Friday it will prevent a government shut down scheduled for July 1.

It will also impact many Washingtonians in a big way.

When it comes to 1.1 million kids lawmakers promise that classroom sizes will shrink and more resources will be given to special education and other programs.

“You will notice additional help for low income students,” Senator Andy Billig said.

The state takes full control of basic educator salaries and will block local levy dollars from paying for basic educator salaries.

Starting in 2018, levy dollars would only be allowed for enrichment programs and salaries outside of basic education for example compensation for a coach.

Educator salaries will increase across the board but also equalized so that a teacher in Spokane will make relatively the same as an educator in Bellevue.

“There is a provisional that if you live in an area that’s high cost area you will get some additional funding to compensate your teachers,” Billig said.

“Nobody’s salaries will go down it could be the case that some districts won’t see the salary increases that others will because they are already paying high salaries,” Senator Christine Rolfes said.

Education funding will have a huge impact on many Washingtonians depending on where you live. Property taxes will pay for about $4 billion of the 7.3 billion in new revenue pumped into education.

If you live in an area with high property values like Seattle, Mercer Island and Bellevue expect to see substantial property tax increases.

It is possible that some homeowners in Seattle could see their property taxes go up by $400 in one year and Mercer Island close to $1,000. The exact numbers have yet to be announced but they are expected to be close to those projections. But Republicans on Thursday said many Washingtonians would see their property taxes go down.

“It’s absolutely helping the middle class and 73% of Washington,” Senator John Braun said.

Braun says the deal finds a way to comply with McCleary in a fair way.

But Senator Reuven Carlyle who represents Seattle says it’s far from fair.

“It’s a stressful situation it looks like property taxes are a major component of this and I think it’s safe to say it’s a democratic budget with a republican tax plan,” Carlyle said.

Carlyle called the budget “the good, bad and the ugly.”

Senator Kevin Ranker one of the key budget negotiators said both sides had to compromise.

“In the end politics have to be the art of yes this has to be compromises in the end, Republicans would only agree to property tax increase,” Ranker said.

Democrats say they would have liked a capital gains tax and a carbon tax, both did not make it in the deal.

But Ranker says they pushed to close current tax exemptions.

“It’s closing the loophole on big oil, so extracted fuel as well as closing the loophole on bottled water,” Ranker said.

Lawmakers also agreed on requiring online companies like Ebay to impose a sales tax.

The sales tax measure will generate about $1 billion in new revenue.

Lawmakers have to vote by midnight Friday to prevent a government shutdown.