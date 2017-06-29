Woman killed when driver fleeing police causes chain-reaction crash in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — One person was killed Thursday morning when a driver fleeing police hit a car causing a chain-reaction crash.

According to Fife police, Puyallup Tribal Police were pursuing a car around 10:20 a.m. when the suspect went through a red light. The suspect crashed into a car at the intersection of Pacific Hwy E & Alexander Ave E, pushing that car into three other vehicles.

A woman died at the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.

Westbound lanes of Pacific Highway were closed at 4400 block. Eastbound lanes were closed at the 3700 block.

Alexander Ave East was closed at SR 509.

No further details were immediately given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.