Three fires in Wenatchee area burning 37 square miles

WENATCHEE, Wash. -- Three wildfires burning in grasslands south of Wenatchee, Washington, had grown to approximately 36.7 square miles (95 square kilometers), but had not destroyed any structures.

Firefighters on Wednesday were trying to prevent the fires from growing to protect property and sage grouse habitat.

The Spartan Fire is a lightning-caused fire burning nine miles southeast of Wenatchee. It grew to 11.7 square miles (30.3 square kilometers) overnight and was 30 percent contained by 160 firefighters. The fire threatened about 80 structures.

The Sutherland Canyon Fire , burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee, grew to 15.6 square miles (40.4 square kilometers) and was 10 percent contained by 150 firefighters. About 30 structures were threatened.

#SutherlandCanyonFire video showing very active fire behavior overnight on June 28, 2017 south of East Wenatchee, WA. #WaWildfire pic.twitter.com/5HsLMObzAM — SpartanFire2017 (@SpartanFire2017) June 28, 2017

A third fire -- called the Straight Hollow Fire -- is located 20 miles south of East Wenatchee. It has burned 9.3 square miles (24 square kilometers) and was 20 percent contained by 50 firefighters.