Lawmakers reach agreement on state operating budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. — House and Senate budget negotiators have reached an agreement in principle on the 2017-2019 biennial operating budget, the governor’s office said.

The negotiators and caucus leaders told Gov. Jay Inslee, they were confident that they would complete work on the budget and have a vote of the Legislature before the end of the day Friday, the final day of the fiscal year.

That would avoid a partial shutdown of state government.

The agreement covers spending and resource levels.

Q13 News reporter Hana Kim in en route to the capital and we’ll update this article when more information becomes available.