× Fine print on budget deal goes public Thursday

OLYMPIA – Three special sessions later and two days before a government shutdown, lawmakers agree on a budget.

After pulling an all nighter, key negotiators settled on a budget deal around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

“They were bringing their sleeping bags yesterday because they knew they weren’t going home,” Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon said.

Now legislative staff members are racing against the clock, they have just hours to compile hundreds of pages of the budget for viewing.

“A lot of eyes on that language making sure there is no mistake,” Fitzgibbon said.

The public will not be able to view the details of the budget until Thursday at noon. With the exception of key negotiators, most lawmakers will have to wait until 10 a.m. Thursday to study the fine print.

It gives legislators little time to weigh in and the public even less time before Friday’s final vote.

“Unfortunately we will have a short window of time we can see that before we can vote on it to prevent a government shutdown,” Fitzgibbon said.

Lawmakers believe they have the 50 votes in the house and 25 votes in the senate to pass the budget but state workers say they are still preparing for a government shutdown.

“We are going to assume there is a shutdown until we see details on Thursday and can be rest assured that the budget will be approved,” Tim Welch with The Washington Federation of State Employees said.

With 32,000 state employees already receiving layoff notices and government contractors in limbo, yesterday frustrated workers burned their pink slips in protest of lawmakers failing to work fast enough and teachers are equally frustrated.

“I’m nervous,” Seattle Education Association President Phyllis Campano said.

Nervous about the education issue, the majority of the budget involves complying with the McCleary decision, a state supreme court mandate to fully fund K-12.

Campano is wondering if the plan will comply with McCleary.

“Something should have come out so we could take a look at it,” Campano said.

SEA says she is worried about funds being taken away from Seattle schools to make up for other school districts. But lawmakers say every district gets a boost.

“Every school district needs to receive more money than they currently do some need a lot more some need a small amount of increase to meet the needs of the kids,” Fitzgibbon said.

Sources say some area may see their property taxes go up or down because of the education issue.

As for capital gains and the carbon tax, something many democrats were pushing for, those taxes did not make it into the final budget.