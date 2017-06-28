Federal Way dad rescues 4 kids from burning apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A father in Federal Way rescued his children who were trapped in a burning Federal Way apartment.

Firefighters were called around midnight Wednesday to the report of an apartment fire in the 1900 block of SW Campus Drive.

Officials said the fire was too intense to get the kids, age 2 to 9, out of their rooms from inside the apartment, so the father broke out one of the windows from the outside and managed to pull each child out.

Authorities say all six family members who live in the home were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. They are all expected to be OK.

The family's cat did not escape the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.