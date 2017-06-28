Cops: Mom binds 11-year-old son’s wrists, locks him in car before setting it on fire

Police say they arrested a Michigan mother after she bound her 11-year-old son’s wrists, locked him inside a car and set it on fire.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 on Tuesday to report that his wife may have harmed their son in LaSalle Township, Michigan. When deputies arrived, they found smoke coming out of a Ford Focus, but the mother and son were nowhere to be found.

Crews put out the fire and deputies found the mother and son nearby talking with cemetery employees.

Investigators say the 48-year-old mother bound her son at the wrists and locked him inside the car before starting a fire in the trunk. She then tried to start a fire using gas in the passenger compartment, police said. The boy struggled to free himself and his mother eventually released him from the car.

The boy was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and later released.

The woman was also taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

Deputies are still looking into the motive.