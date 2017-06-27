Wildfires in central Washington cover more than 7,500 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENATCHEE, Wash. -- Several wildfires burning in north central Washington have consumed more than 7,500 acres.

The Spartan Fire in Chelan County had burned about 4,500 acres on Tuesday and threatened dozens of homes. The state Department of Natural Resources says the fire is about 10 percent contained by 160 firefighters. It began as three separate grass fires that merged on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state says grassland fires in Douglas County have burned some 3,000 acres and are about 10 percent contained. Seventy-five firefighters are at that scene southeast of Wenatchee.

Click here for the latest evacuation information from emergency management officials.