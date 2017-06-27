Wildfire near Wenatchee forces evacuation of 80 homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENATCHEE, Wash. -- State and local officials say people in 80 homes south of Wenatchee have been told to get ready to leave because of a growing grass fire.

State Department of Natural Resources fire officials said on Twitter that the fire that began Monday had grown to an 7 square miles by Monday night.

Chelan County Emergency Management officials said on Twitter that people in those homes were being issued notices to get set to leave, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

State Mobilization approved for 4,397-acre #SpartanFire in @ChelanCountyEM. Level 2 evacuations for 80 homes #WaWildfire Follow @waDNR_fire — WA Emergency Mgmt (@waEMD) June 27, 2017

Officials say firefighters and air crews were working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Officials say people living to the east in Quincy could see moderate smoke from the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown.