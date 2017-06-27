× Where are the worst drivers? Sacramento drivers ranked as worst in the entire U.S.

SEATTLE — Where do all the bad drivers live? Apparently Sacramento, California.

Using incident stats from their website, QuoteWizard found which of America’s 75 most populous cities have the best and worst drivers.

The cities which landed on the “bad driver” list ranked high in accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and other citations like running red lights and using a cellphone while driving.

You also might notice something missing from the below lists. Seattle was not on the “bad driver” or “good driver” list.

According to Quotewizard, Seattle ranked near the middle of the pack (37) for having the worst drivers. See the whole list, here.

The study says Seattle overcame a higher-than-average DUI rate due to low accident rates.

Worst Drivers by City

20. Durham, NC 19. Boston, MA 18. Cleveland, OH 17. Minneapolis, MN 16. Greenville, SC 15. Fresno, CA 14. Charlotte, NC 13. Bay Area, CA 12. Virginia Beach. VA 11. Portland, OR 10. Bakersfield, CA 9. Denver. CO 8. Omaha, NE 7. Columbus, OH 6. Los Angeles, CA 5. San Diego, CA 4. Richmond, VA 3. Riverside, CA 2. Salt Lake City, UT 1. Sacramento, CA

Best Drivers by City

(No. 75 has the best drivers)