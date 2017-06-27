Man fatally shot by Kent police during pursuit identified

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by Kent police officers Saturday following a vehicle pursuit has been identified as Giovonn Joseph-McDade.

The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday the 20-year-old Auburn man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Des Moines Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says Joseph-McDade was declared dead at the scene.

Police say a Kent police officer tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation at about 12:15 a.m. but Joseph-McDade drove off at speeds reaching at least 60 mph.

Police say when a technique to stop the vehicle failed, Joseph-McDade attempted to ram one officer with his vehicle and another officer opened fire, hitting him.

Both Kent police officers are on paid administrative leave. Their names have not been released.