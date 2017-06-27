Man charged with murder in stabbing death of 26-year-old eating burger outside Dick’s Drive-In

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old Seattle man was charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old who was sitting on the curb and eating burgers with his friends outside of the Dick’s Drive-In in Lower Queen Anne early Friday.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office charged Leon Caril II with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Andrew Pimentel. The prosecutor asked the judge to set $1 million bail for the defendant due to “a history of violent offenses,” include robbery, attempted robbery and misdemeanor assault.

“This crime is his third strike,” prosecutor Daniel Satterberg said.

In court charging documents, Satterberg said witnesses to the murder reported there was a large crowd at Dick’s Drive-in at about 2 a.m. last Friday and some were being loud.

“Andrew and his friends were simply sitting on the curb of Queen Anne Avenue, ‘relaxing’ and eating their Dicks burgers,” Satterberg said.

“The defendant seemed to be annoyed at the crowd and was throwing items across the street towards the Dicks’ outdoor seating and parking lot. One of the items, a two liter pop bottle, rolled to where Andrew’s friend was sitting. Andrew’s friend shouted to the defendant, ‘That’s a good way to get your a– kicked.’

“The defendant came quickly across the street with a large knife in his hand. The defendant was yelling, ‘I’ll show you a– kicked!’

“The defendant stabbed Andrew in his chest and torso three times. Andrew took a few steps then collapsed in the street. One witness shouted at the defendant ‘Are you crazy? What are you doing?’ The defendant threatened him, ‘Do you want to get stabbed too?'”

The prosecutor said Caril reportedly looked around at the crowd as if selecting his next victim, then walked back across Queen Anne to collect his luggage. Police found Caril in a nearby alley with his luggage; inside was the bloody knife used to kill Pimentel, Satterberg said.