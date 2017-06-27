Army’s Redstone Arsenal on lockdown for ‘possible active shooter’

The US Army’s Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a “possible active shooter,” the facility’s Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

WHNT reports that a planned drill was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but this is not part of a drill.

Here's area we're talking about on Redstone Arsenal where possible active shooter has been reported, geographic context of Sparkman Center pic.twitter.com/D2dsFpE078 — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 27, 2017

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is being updated about the situation.

“I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution,” Ivey said on Twitter.

