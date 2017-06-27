× 8 Seahawks make NFL’s top 100 list – but none are in top 20

SEATTLE – Would you believe not one member of the Seattle Seahawks’ roster cracked the top 20 in the NFL Network’s top 100 players list?

One year after Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson both made the top 20 in the annual ranking, which is voted on by players, Sherman was the top Seahawk at No. 21.

Wilson was just behind at No. 24.

This year’s ranking was topped by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He’s followed by Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas also made the list at No. 30, as did safety Kam Chancellor (34), linebacker Bobby Wagner (39), defensive end Michael Bennett (46), defensive end Cliff Avril (56) and receiver Doug Baldwin (88).

The Seahawks begin training camp on July 30 at the VMAC, and the first game of the preseason will be Aug. 13 at the San Diego Chargers.