× Search for 27-year-old woman who fell in Skykomish River near Sunset Falls suspended for night

INDEX, Wash — Snohomish County search and rescue units on Tuesday night scoured the Skykomish River near Sunset Falls for a 27-year-old woman who fell in the water earlier, but they had to suspend operations at nightfall.

“She was reported to have fallen in the river just before 8 p.m., the county sheriff’s office said. “Snohawk1 searched the river for an about an hour and fire units were on scene with rescue teams.”

The search is expected to resume Wednesday morning.