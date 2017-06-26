State firefighting crews mobilized for fast-growing 4,400-acre wildfire in Chelan County

WENATCHEE, Wash. — State firefighting mobilization was approved for a wildfire in Chelan County that quickly grew to nearly 4,400 acres Monday night, Washington Emergency Management said.

The Spartan Fire is located near Colockum Road southeast of Wenatchee.

Level 2 evacuation notices — meaning, people should be ready to leave if conditions get worse — were issued for 80 homes, the Washington Emergency Management tweeted.

6/26/2017 9:00 p.m. To recap:

LEVEL 2 evacuation level at Colockum Rd., Kingsbury, Moses Carr Rd., Ingersol… https://t.co/MwigsOwYMb — Chelan County EM (@ChelanCountyEM) June 27, 2017

New #WaWILDFIRE – Ground crews, aircraft responding to multiple fires after lightning burst moved through Chelan and Douglas counties. — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) June 26, 2017

At about 8:30 p.m. the Washington Department of Natural Resources estimated the Spartan Fire at about 500 acres. Shortly before 10 p.m., it was suddenly estimated at 4,397 acres.

Firefighters were also battling up to five fires covering a total of 300 acres in Douglas County, near Palisades. It’s been dubbed the Southerland Canyon Fire.

The cause of the fires were not immediately determined, although a surprising and an unexpected lightning storm moved through central Washington Monday.