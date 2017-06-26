Police: Woman’s body found near Everett waterfront a homicide

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near the Everett waterfront as a homicide.

The Daily Herald reports the woman has been identified as 46-year-old Shannon Yeager.

She was found Sunday morning along Terminal Avenue near an access trail to Pigeon Creek.

Everett police say the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was a homicide.

Police say Yeager was known to frequent north Everett.

They urged anyone with information to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at 425-257-8450.