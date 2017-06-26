More details released in fatal shooting of Auburn man by Kent police

KENT, Wash. — A Kent police officer on Saturday opened fire and killed a driver who tried to ram him, the Des Moines Police Department said Monday.

Des Moines Police, the investigating agency, said it all began at 12:15 a.m. Saturday when a Kent police officer tried to make a traffic stop for a traffic offense in the 25400 block of 104th Avenue SE. The driver refused to stop and police began a pursuit.

The driver turned down a dead-end road at 99th and 244th, police said. “The suspect driver used his vehicle as a weapon in attempt to ram one of the officers, and an officer used deadly force discharging his firearm at the vehicle in the attempt to stop the threat,” police said.

The vehicle rolled to a stop, and officers discovered the driver had been shot. He died at the scene.

The Associated Press said the driver was a 20-year-old Auburn man.

Both of the officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

In October, Kent police shot and killed a 38-year-old man while attempting to serve a warrant. That shooting remains under investigation.