Graffiti, including racial slur, profanity, found at Edmonds K-8 school

EDMONDS, Wash. — The principal of Edmonds’ Madrona K-8 School sent a notice out to parents Monday that they had found graffiti, including a racial slur and profanity, on a section of new sidewalk and the rooftop skylights at the school.

One of the taggings included the ‘F’ word and ‘N’ word.

“It is unfortunate, and we are saddened,” Principal Lynda Fischer said in the notice.

“As soon as we saw that the skylights were tagged and it was visible to students we moved student from the classroom until the police report was taken and skylights were cleaned,” she wrote.

“As many of you know, we had tagging incidents in the interior of the school earlier this school year. We want to emphasize that we take this seriously and want to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this latest incident.”