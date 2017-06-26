× Former Seahawks RB Ahman Green jailed on child-abuse claim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green is jailed in Brown County, Wisconsin, on suspicion of child abuse.

The Brown County jail website shows Green was booked Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred Sunday. Green was expected in court Monday afternoon.

Records do not list a defense attorney. Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green’s appearances, had no immediate comment.

The 40-year-old Green was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014. He is the team’s all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

Green starred at Nebraska, then spent the first two seasons of his 12-year NFL career in Seattle. He didn’t get much playing time behind starter Ricky Watters, and was traded to the Packers in 2000.

He played for Houston in 2007-08, but spent most of his career in Green Bay, his last season coming in 2009.