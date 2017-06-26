ATF demonstrates power, danger of illegal fireworks

TUKWILA, Wash. – Representatives from regional law enforcement agencies gathered in Seattle to demonstrate the dangers of illegal and contraband fireworks.

According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office, fire departments and emergency rooms across the state recorded 327 fireworks-related fires or injuries in 2016.

As retail firework stands are scheduled to open across Washington on June 28, explosives experts provided a visual display of the potential threat to people using illegal fireworks.

Special Agent Brennan Phillips from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives set off several examples of illegal fireworks his agency regularly confiscates around the Fourth of July holiday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video