× Advisory group recommends financial education in high school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An advisory group that reviews debt-collection practices for unpaid student loans at Ohio’s public colleges has recommended that high school students receive financial literacy education.

State Attorney General Mike DeWine released a report Thursday with 22 recommendations from the Advisory Group on Student Loan Debt Collection that he convened last fall.

The group also has recommended that colleges help students understand what their debt obligations are when they graduate or withdraw from school.

The attorney general’s office is responsible for collecting money owed to state colleges and universities. DeWine says he wants to ensure that Ohio’s practices are fair and transparent.

DeWine said nearly 70 percent of Ohio college graduates leave school with student loans and owe an average of more than $30,000.