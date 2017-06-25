× Weekend heat broke records, but big overnight cool down on the way

SEATTLE — Yes, the weekend was hot. On Sunday, some places around Western Washington had the hottest June day in the last 72 years.

Preliminary checks of high temperatures for Sunday are:

96° at Sea-Tac; daily record breaks old 88/2006, plus ties the warmest June day on record June 30th, 1995 and June 9, 1955.

at Sea-Tac; daily record breaks old 88/2006, plus ties the warmest June day on record June 30th, 1995 and June 9, 1955. 98° Olympia; daily record breaks old 90/2015, plus ties the warmest June day on record June 18th, 1982

Olympia; daily record breaks old 90/2015, plus ties the warmest June day on record June 18th, 1982 84° Bellingham; daily record breaks old 83/2015. Second consecutive day of record high temperatures.

Bellingham; daily record breaks old 83/2015. Second consecutive day of record high temperatures. 74° Hoquiam;

86° Quillayute; daily record breaks old 81/2000. Second consecutive day of record high temperatures.

(The only 1 that isn’t a record, is Hoquiam which set new records on both Friday and Saturday).

Your week ahead will cool by 20 degrees:

Monday: Increasing low clouds through the morning, afternoon clearing partly to mostly sunny. Chance of mountain showers south of Snoqualmie Pass. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Local morning drizzle and cloudy early, gradual clearing to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday-Friday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Gradual warming into the upper 70s. The Weekend brings coastal drizzle and a few light rain showers arrive Sunday for inland cities.