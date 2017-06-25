Pitcher Andrew Moore in-studio on ‘Q It Up Sports’ following MLB Debut and first MLB win for Mariners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Andrew Moore joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night, three days after earning his first MLB win in his MLB debut for the Mariners. Interview Above.

Moore was optioned back to Tacoma, where he will start Tuesday's game for the Rainiers, but expect to see him back with the big-league club again this season. The M's have two days off this week, which means they didn't need a five-man rotation, making Moore expendable for this week.

Moore joins an impressive group of rookie starters on the Mariners who have had an impact this season, including Sam Gaviglio and Christian Bergman.