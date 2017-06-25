NBA champion Kevin Durant makes surprise appearance at Hoopfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. - Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, shocked crowds in Spokane when he made a surprise appearance at Hoopfest on Sunday.

The champion played basketball with children of all ages and threw t-shirts into the crowd.

"Basketball is so precious to me. The games are so much fun, and I want everyone to experience the amount of fun I have when I play," Durant told reporters at Hoopfest.

Adding, "being in this environment creates that for you. So many kids leave this and want to work out every day."

The tournament is billed as the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the nation, drawing more than 25,000 players and some 200,000 spectators for the two-day event.

This year, Hoopfest was chosen as the place to launch Durant's latest shoe design, the KD10s.

KXLY reports that the shoes were available at the Hoopfest Store on Saturday morning. They will be available online beginning July 1.

47.658780 -117.426047