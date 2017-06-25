Get ready for the 46th annual Pride parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - PrideFest 2017 continues for people across Seattle!

Take a look at the street festival and family day that took place yesterday. This year's theme is "come together, we will rise." And organizers say they're celebrating the ways "we're stronger together".

Let's take a look at what's happening today. The annual Seattle Pride Parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. along 4th avenue in downtown Seattle. But Seattle Department of Transportation is warning street closures are *already in effect.

The parade will last around 2 ½ hours and will end at 2nd Avenue and Denny Way near Seattle Center.

Then there will be more Pride events at Seattle Center until 8:00 p.m.