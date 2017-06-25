Father dies after falling into Lake Kapowsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE KAPOWSIN, Wash. -- A father drowned while fishing with his son at Lake Kapowsin in Pierce County Sunday.

The 45-year-old man was on edge of the lake when he spotted something floating in the water. He attempted to retrieve it, but went under, according to Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Detective Ed Troyer said.

The man's 12-year-old son got help from nearby fishermen who pulled the man from the water.

Troyer said the man was under the water for about five minutes.

He was given CPR at the scene and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup where he later died.

No word on why the man went under the water.

"I would never swim out there, there's stumps, branches, trees all kinds of submerged stuff that you can't see," Corey Bizarr said, who witnesses the drowning.

This hot weekend crews around Puget Sound responded to several calls for assistance from people who needed to be rescued from rivers and lakes.

Experts want to remind everyone: wearing a life jacket is crucial to ensuring your family's safety out on the water.

If you are headed to the water, remember that the water is still really cold, carrying snowpack runoff. Cold water shock happens when you fall in the water and your muscles freeze up and stop working.