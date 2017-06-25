× Ex-boyfriend kills new boyfriend and then himself

SEATAC, Wash. — A man shot and wounded another man then turned the gun on himself in SeaTac, Washington.

Police received a report of a shooting at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound to the head and another shot with life-threatening injuries.

King County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West says police were told that the woman who lives at the house had her 29-year-old boyfriend over visiting.

West says the woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up and confronted the new boyfriend.

The two men started a shoving match, and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the current boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend then shot himself in the head and died at the scene. The other man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.