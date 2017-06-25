× Black Lives Matter protesters shut down Seattle Pride parade

SEATTLE — Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement shut down Seattle’s Pride parade. They are upset over the shooting death of 30 year old Charleena Lyles last week.

Lyles was killed by Seattle police after they say she refused to put down a knife. She called police to report a burglary and when officers arrived, they say she had a knife and wouldn’t drop it. 911 calls were not complete but show a calm scene before a scuffle began. You could hear officers yelling to Lyles to drop the knife, then you could hear shots. Police believe she was having a psychotic episode.

Protestors say they would block the road one minute for every year Lyles was alive.

This is still developing. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.