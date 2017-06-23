× Washington State Gambling Commission seeks ID of accused thief at casino

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE– Special Agents with the Washington State Gambling Commission are asking for the public’s help to ID an accused thief caught on surveillance camera at the Crazy Moose Casino.

“The victim in this case actually left his wallet in the casino restroom and within minutes the suspect found it but he didn’t turn it into security. You can see him go to a quiet area in the casino. There’s actually a camera directly above him and you see him pulling out cash and credit cards. He is sticking the items in his jacket pocket. He even puts some of them in his sock, then when he’s done he stuffs the wallet under the seat cushion, goes off gambles a little more and then comes back and retrieves the wallet later,” said Public Information Officer Heather Songer.

The suspect has shaggy white hair and a short white beard. “Theft is theft. If you find a wallet, a purse, a cellphone, you need to do the right thing and turn those items in. In situations like this, the old saying finders keepers, it just doesn’t apply,” said Songer.

If you can identify the suspect, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You must submit the tip to Crime Stopper to be eligible for the reward. If you are not interested in the reward, you can please contact Special Agent Danny Lisa at 425-335-7834 or danny.lisa@wsgc.wa.gov