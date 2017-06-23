Surveillance video shows burglary at Aberdeen pot shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABERDEEN, Wash. -- Police in Aberdeen are looking for three people involved in a burglary at an Aberdeen marijuana store.

Officers were called shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday to Cannabis 21 on E. Wishkah Street.

Surveillance video shows one suspect use a rock to break the glass on the front door. Two suspects went inside while a third suspect waited outside.

Police say nothing significant was taken. Investigators believe this may be linked to another case that happened shortly before.

The three suspects appear all appeared to be white men wearing zip-up hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants and tennis shoes. They wore masks over their faces.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180.