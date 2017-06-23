Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A hot weekend is on tap!

Technically it is NOT a heat wave. Yes, it will be HOT, but a heat wave is three or more days in a row with highs 15 degrees or more above normal. Usually it refers to very high humidity and most of the time it includes many days above 90 degrees.

The forecast calls for lots of sunshine or clear nights. Friday will be sunny with a high near 80.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 85.

Sunday will be sunny and hot with a high around 90. The south sound and eastside will be above 90 the whole weekend. There will even be that rogue 100 in a place like Kent/Auburn.

Monday will drop back to 80 and Tuesday will be 72. Enjoy the heat and keep cool.

Practice water and fire safety.

Don’t leave pets or kids in parked cars.

Hydrate and lots of sunscreen but most of all have a great Summer Weekend.