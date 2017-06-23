Can you help identify suspect in robbery at Macy’s in Northgate Mall?

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify this suspect in a robbery at Northgate Mall.

Detectives say on June 17, she attacked loss prevention officers outside the Macy’s store when they tried to stop her after she stole a Nike sweatshirt.

“The victim in this case was confronted by this suspect after she said, ‘I’d like to see the contents of your purse’. The suspect then pulled out a large canister of pepper spray and sprayed both loss prevention officers in the face, causing a lot of damage to their faces,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 20-25 years old, 5'06, 160 lbs. She was wearing turquoise tennis shoes, a gray sweater and black sweatpants.

If you know her name or have any other information about her, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to her arrest