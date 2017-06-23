National Weather Service in Seattle issues heat advisory for weekend

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a heat advisory from noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The heat advisory forecasting temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s is in effect for areas including Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and Bremerton.

The weather service says old and young people and those who are sick who don’t have air conditioning will be particularly vulnerable to the heat.

Officials caution not to leave children, pets or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles, which can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

The weather service also warns that water in rivers and lakes is still too cold for swimming without a life jacket and that rivers will be running high with water from melted mountain snowpack.