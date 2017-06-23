× HUNG PHAM: Seattle Police searching for convicted felon suspected in murder at homeless camp

SEATTLE — Seattle Police say a convicted felon with a long criminal history is on the run now after being accused of murder. Detectives say Hung Minh Pham was one of two people who beat a man to death in a homeless camp on June 5th. The other suspect is already in custody.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Pham who they believe is receiving help to hide in the south end of West Seattle or White Center. “This guy is dangerous. He and another guy beat the victim to death with a blunt object,” said Ret. Det .Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Pham has been arrested 10 times in the past and has served prison time after being convicted of assault, arson, robbery and burglary. “In this case, his wanton disregard for life is kind of the backbone of this suspect meaning he didn’t care,” said Carner.

Pham is 5’01” with a medium build, in his mid 40’s and has a noticeable mole on the side of his forehead in the temple area. If you can tell Seattle Police Homicide detectives where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a $1,000 cash reward. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your phone to submit the information anonymously