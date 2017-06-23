× Detectives asks public’s help in solving man’s murder in University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help and offering a $1,000 reward in their investigation of a man killed at his home in University Place.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the body of 55-year-old Mark Myers was found at his University Place home Thursday after neighbors arrived to walk the dog.

Neighbors entered home on the 2100 block of Sunset Drive West when Myers didn’t answer the door and found Myers, who authorities say had multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined that he last spoke with a friend on the phone at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding motive for the killing and suspicious vehicles or people near the home during the early morning hours Thursday.

Investigators have found no indications that Myers was involved in illegal activities.