BREMERTON, Wash. — Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday in east Bremerton.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Bayley James is 5′ 4″, 117 pounds with brown eyes and maroon dyed hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black and maroon Converse shoes. She has a hoop piercing in her nose.

UPDATED description of Bayley James. 5'04", 117 lbs, brown eyes, maroon hair. Call 911 if you have information. https://t.co/jycY0mFcWa pic.twitter.com/IdnXboIZAL — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) June 23, 2017

No further information has been released.

If you see Bayley or have any information, call 911.