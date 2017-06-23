× Deal means high school seniors who failed state test can still get diplomas

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers have reached an agreement to eliminate the need to pass a science test to graduate from high school.

Under the deal announced Thursday, students in the class of 2017 and beyond would be allowed to earn a high school diploma without meeting Washington’s testing requirements in biology, the News Tribune reported.

Other seniors who failed standardized tests in English language arts and mathematics also could get a diploma under the new agreement, though those students would have to file an appeal to show they’re proficient in those subjects.

Seniors who failed to pass the biology test would be allowed to graduate automatically under the terms of Thursday’s deal.

The measure is expected to come up for a vote in the Legislature next week.