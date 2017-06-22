× Spokane man pleads guilty in meth death

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Washington state man pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering the life of an Idaho man by making him eat the methamphetamine that caused his death.

Shaun Patrick Kelly faced a murder charge until a Wednesday hearing where he instead pleaded guilty to four amended charges.

Kelly pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, and an enhancement of inducing great bodily harm, which adds a maximum 20-year sentence. The combined charges replaced the second-degree murder charge.

Kelly also pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm, and felony eluding, which each carry sentences of no more than five years in prison, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.

If run consecutively, the sentences for the charges could result in a life sentence plus an additional 30 years.

According to a police report, Kelly pointed a gun at Larkin and made him eat a fatal dose of methamphetamine to prove he wasn’t a police informant. In a quiet voice Kelly told the judge Wednesday he gave methamphetamine to Larkin, and that he had a gun.

Larkin’s family — including his mother, Lori, and his grandfather, Clay, who were in the courtroom — said they were relieved to near the end of the case that started in August 2015 when the victim’s friend, Josh Brown, who was with Larkin at the time of his death, took the victim to the hospital.

“It took a long time to get to today, and today was really special,” Clay Larkin said. “No one should have to pass in a violent and traumatic episode as Evan did.”

After previously pleading not guilty and being released from jail on a $150,000 bond, Kelly accrued a series of additional offenses. He was charged with six counts of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, eluding police and intimidating a witness in separate cases.

Kelly was arrested earlier this year after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and District Judge Cynthia K.C. Meyer set bond at $1 million.

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16.