Several blocks shut down as police investigate homicide in University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Police shut down several blocks in University Place while they investigate a homicide.

Few details were immediately released, but Pierce County Sheriff’s Department officials said the homicide happened in the 2100 block of Sunset Dr. W.

Authorities said Sunset Dr. W. was closed for the collection of forensic evidence between 20th and 22nd St Ct. W.

Sunset Dr. W. in #University Place is being closed in the 2000-2200 block for forensic analysis of homicide scene, please alternate routes pic.twitter.com/I6F2FaUzOO — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) June 22, 2017

University Place police were also at the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the victim or the circumstances of the homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.