× Revenue projections for Washington are slightly up

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ As lawmakers head toward a third overtime legislative session, they received updated revenue numbers that give them a little bit of help as they struggle to reach agreement on a two-year state budget.

Numbers released by the Office of Financial Management at Tuesday’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council meeting show the state’s revenue collections through the middle of through the middle of 2019 are expected to increase by about $159 million _ with $80 million more than originally forecast for the upcoming 2017-2019 budget and $79 million more for the current two-year budget through the end of June. The projected overall state budget for 2017-19 is expected to be $41.7 billion

If a state operating budget isn’t signed in law by midnight June 30, the state faces a partial government shutdown starting July 1.