Officials: Woman taken in custody after stabbing patient at Renton hospital

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities say a patient at a hospital in the Seattle suburb of Renton was stabbed Thursday morning, and woman has been taken into custody.

Valley Medical Center in Renton says the situation has been resolved and the hospital has returned to normal operations.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email that a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend who was a patient at the hospital. It happened around 5 a.m.

The man is in satisfactory condition.

The woman fled the scene but police later found her and took her into custody.