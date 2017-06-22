× No sex offender monitoring, state park closures and other perils of a government shutdown

OLYMPIA — Around 32,000 Washington state workers started receiving pink slips Thursday, a little more than a week before the state government could partially shut down July 1.

But a partial government shutdown means more than just state layoffs.

State parks would close. Sex offenders wouldn’t be closely monitored. More than one million Washingtonians could soon lose health insurance.

Of course, we’ve gotten to this point before. In 2015, a third special cost taxpayers nearly $500,000, but a biennium budget was signed before July 1.

Still, a partial shutdown is looming. In fact, the state is already losing revenue in lost lottery ticket sales. And it's a very real possibility that crucial programs residents depend on could be gone in a little more than a week.

Below we list some of the impacts of a partial government shutdown by each state department, as released by the state's Office of Financial Management.

Impacts of a partial state government shutdown

Department of Social and Health Services

About 25,000 "incapacitated adults" will not receive cash, housing or care

More than 10,000 legal immigrants will not receive state-funded food assistance

Child support field offices will be closed, delaying child support payments

More than 50,000 older residents won't receive meal services

Health Care Authority

No payments will be made to the providers of Apple Health, which covers 1.9 million state residents. It's unknown how long insurance will last after payments stop.

ProviderOne payments will stop, cutting services at adult family homes, and supported living homes

Department of Early Learning

Around 31,000 low-income families will lose child care assistance payment

13,000 licensed child care providers will lose income

5,600 child care programs will no longer be monitored for health and safety regulations

Department of Corrections

3,400 DOC employees will be temporarily laid off, severely cutting prison staff

Supervision will be suspended for the majority of 18,000 individuals under community supervision

No new prisoners will be accepted after July 1. Individuals will remain in county jail during a shutdown

GPS tracking for sex offenders will be limited

Washington State Patrol

There will be no work on sexual assault crimes, and no work to process sexual assault kits

The crime response team will not be able to respond to certain crimes

Court orders will not be processed

New new sex offenders will be entered into the state-wide registry

Department of Labor and Industries

All workers compensation claims and checks will be on hold

Regular workplace safety inspections will cease

Routine inspections of elevators, escalators and boilers will stop

Department of Veterans Affairs

2,000 veterans and family members will go without PTSD counseling

Veteran-owned businesses will not be certified

Department of Health

Newborn screening will operate with minimal staff

Routine disease testing will cease

Shellfish will not be tested for toxins

Marine water quality testing will cease

No disease outbreak support

No immunization support for health care providers and the public

State Parks

1.4 million day-use and overnight visitors will be impacted

11,000 paid camping reservations will be canceled

Ranger law enforcement park patrols will cease

Parks will lose $2 million in revenue for the inability to collect fees.

Department of Fish and Wildlife

Some commercial and recreational fisheries will be closed

Fishing or hunting licenses will not be issued

Feeding of some fish and salmon will not occur

State wildlife areas and boating access sites will be closed

Department of Ecology

1,584 employees will be temporarily laid off

Hanford nuclear site inspections will not occur

Response to oil or hazardous spills will be greatly delayed

Response to environmental complaints will stop

Department of Agriculture

Routine testing of animal health will cease

Food Assistance Programs, which distributes food and money statewide, will stop

Washington's Lottery

The lottery will be shut down until a budget is in place

Advance purchases of Lottery games will be stopped in advance, costing the state about $2.2 million in sales

Utilities and Transportation Commission

Pipeline safety inspectors will be laid off

Rail safety engineers will be laid off

