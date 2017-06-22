No sex offender monitoring, state park closures and other perils of a government shutdown
OLYMPIA — Around 32,000 Washington state workers started receiving pink slips Thursday, a little more than a week before the state government could partially shut down July 1.
But a partial government shutdown means more than just state layoffs.
State parks would close. Sex offenders wouldn’t be closely monitored. More than one million Washingtonians could soon lose health insurance.
Of course, we’ve gotten to this point before. In 2015, a third special cost taxpayers nearly $500,000, but a biennium budget was signed before July 1.
Still, a partial shutdown is looming. In fact, the state is already losing revenue in lost lottery ticket sales. And it's a very real possibility that crucial programs residents depend on could be gone in a little more than a week.
Below we list some of the impacts of a partial government shutdown by each state department, as released by the state's Office of Financial Management.
Impacts of a partial state government shutdown
Department of Social and Health Services
- About 25,000 "incapacitated adults" will not receive cash, housing or care
- More than 10,000 legal immigrants will not receive state-funded food assistance
- Child support field offices will be closed, delaying child support payments
- More than 50,000 older residents won't receive meal services
Health Care Authority
- No payments will be made to the providers of Apple Health, which covers 1.9 million state residents. It's unknown how long insurance will last after payments stop.
- ProviderOne payments will stop, cutting services at adult family homes, and supported living homes
Department of Early Learning
- Around 31,000 low-income families will lose child care assistance payment
- 13,000 licensed child care providers will lose income
- 5,600 child care programs will no longer be monitored for health and safety regulations
Department of Corrections
- 3,400 DOC employees will be temporarily laid off, severely cutting prison staff
- Supervision will be suspended for the majority of 18,000 individuals under community supervision
- No new prisoners will be accepted after July 1. Individuals will remain in county jail during a shutdown
- GPS tracking for sex offenders will be limited
Washington State Patrol
- There will be no work on sexual assault crimes, and no work to process sexual assault kits
- The crime response team will not be able to respond to certain crimes
- Court orders will not be processed
- New new sex offenders will be entered into the state-wide registry
Department of Labor and Industries
- All workers compensation claims and checks will be on hold
- Regular workplace safety inspections will cease
- Routine inspections of elevators, escalators and boilers will stop
Department of Veterans Affairs
- 2,000 veterans and family members will go without PTSD counseling
- Veteran-owned businesses will not be certified
Department of Health
- Newborn screening will operate with minimal staff
- Routine disease testing will cease
- Shellfish will not be tested for toxins
- Marine water quality testing will cease
- No disease outbreak support
- No immunization support for health care providers and the public
State Parks
- 1.4 million day-use and overnight visitors will be impacted
- 11,000 paid camping reservations will be canceled
- Ranger law enforcement park patrols will cease
- Parks will lose $2 million in revenue for the inability to collect fees.
Department of Fish and Wildlife
- Some commercial and recreational fisheries will be closed
- Fishing or hunting licenses will not be issued
- Feeding of some fish and salmon will not occur
- State wildlife areas and boating access sites will be closed
Department of Ecology
- 1,584 employees will be temporarily laid off
- Hanford nuclear site inspections will not occur
- Response to oil or hazardous spills will be greatly delayed
- Response to environmental complaints will stop
Department of Agriculture
- Routine testing of animal health will cease
- Food Assistance Programs, which distributes food and money statewide, will stop
Washington's Lottery
- The lottery will be shut down until a budget is in place
- Advance purchases of Lottery games will be stopped in advance, costing the state about $2.2 million in sales
Utilities and Transportation Commission
- Pipeline safety inspectors will be laid off
- Rail safety engineers will be laid off
Department of Revenue
- All business license activity will be suspended