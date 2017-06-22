× Man gets over 18 years in 2015 New Year’s Eve shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man convicted of fatally shooting a man after a 2015 New Year’s Eve party has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports 33-year-old Jason Becktel was sentenced this week in the death of 47-year-old Allen Kesterson.

Becktel was convicted of second-degree murder after a trial in March.

His sentencing hearing in Skagit County Superior Court was held over two days.

Becktel turned himself in about six hours after authorities found Kesterson dead outside a home west of Concrete. A medical examiner said Kesterson died from blood loss from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said at trial that the two men were arguing loudly before the shooting.

Becktel apologized at his sentencing hearing.