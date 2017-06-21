Woman stabbed multiple times in Shoreline; deputies investigating adult son
SHORELINE, Wash. – A woman was stabbed multiple times in Shoreline on Wednesday afternoon, and King County sheriff’s deputies are investigating her adult son as a suspect.
The woman is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies were called to the house in the 2100 block of N. 156th Pl. before 1 p.m. When they arrived, a man came to the door with knives in his hands, covered in blood.
The man dropped the knives after he was ordered to do so. Deputies went inside and found a woman who had been stabbed “multiple times” in her upper body.
Detectives requested a search warrant to re-enter the house so they could continue investigating.
47.755966 -122.345697