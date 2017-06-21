× Woman stabbed multiple times in Shoreline; deputies investigating adult son

SHORELINE, Wash. – A woman was stabbed multiple times in Shoreline on Wednesday afternoon, and King County sheriff’s deputies are investigating her adult son as a suspect.

The woman is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were called to the house in the 2100 block of N. 156th Pl. before 1 p.m. When they arrived, a man came to the door with knives in his hands, covered in blood.

The man dropped the knives after he was ordered to do so. Deputies went inside and found a woman who had been stabbed “multiple times” in her upper body.

Detectives requested a search warrant to re-enter the house so they could continue investigating.

On my way to stabbing in Shoreline- 2100 blk N 156Pl. Appears adult son stabbed mom. Life threatening injuries — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 21, 2017