Washington lawmakers heading toward third special session

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers have adjourned their second special session but are expected to be called back into a third 30-day round of overtime to complete their work on a two-year state budget.

Lawmakers have been struggling to reach consensus on how to satisfy a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding.

The state has been in contempt of court since 2014 for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate.

The court has said the state has until Sept. 1, 2018, to comply, but the details — including funding — must be in place before the Legislature adjourns this year.

If a new budget is not signed by midnight June 30, a partial government shutdown begins July 1.