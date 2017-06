RENTON, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital after being sickened by hazardous material at a building in Renton.

Firefighters were called before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of SW 16th Street. An unknown substance was making patients feel ill, Renton firefighters said.

The hazardous materials team was called in to investigate the cause.

No further details were immediately known.